A devoted and compassionate caregiver to all she knew
Rita Recke Hennig, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, in North Oaks, Minnesota, with family by her side.
She was born February 4, 1930, in Halle (Saale), Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany. By God’s grace she survived a difficult early childhood and WWII. At the age of 18, she began working as a domestic helper for the Rick family in Bremen, Germany. At 20, her church helped her find employment with the Roberts family in Piltdown, Sussex, England, where she helped farm hops and assisted with the family’s children. In 1956, she moved to America, arriving in New York on December 8th. After a brief stay in Chicago, she settled in St. Paul, once again finding domestic employment with the Hensel family of Minnetonka (1957–58) and the Liss family of Minneapolis (1958–59). Each of the families she served cherished her compassion for their children, her diligent and trustworthy work ethic, and her pleasant demeanor.
In 1960-61, she studied for her nursing license and became an LPN at Bethesda Hospital. While living in the nursing dormitories, she gained her US citizenship. In 1963 she joined the staff of Dr. Loken at the Como Clinic. During her time at the clinic, she cared for a patient named Rolf Hennig who had grown up 10 miles from her birthplace. They kept in close touch, and they were united in marriage in 1967, making their home in White Bear Lake with Rolf’s children, Volker and Christine.
The couple retired in 1978 to a 40-acre hobby farm in Milaca, Minnesota, where they lived out many happy years riding horses and taking care of cattle, turkeys, ducks, cats and springer spaniels. Rita was an avid gardener, and she provided excellent care to the entire farm. All of Rita’s pets lived long, happy lives. She always enjoyed hosting friends and family, sharing her excellent cooking and the love only Oma could give. She cared for Rolf for many years as his health declined until his passing in 2009. With the help of friends and neighbors, she was able to remain at the farm until 2018 when she moved to town. In December 2020, she moved to Brookdale Senior Living where she was well-cared for and visited daily by friends and family until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband of 42 years, Rolf. She is survived by children Volker (Carole) Hennig of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Christine Hennig of Berlin, Germany; grandchildren Erich (Erica) Hennig of Dolores, Colorado; Andy (Valerie) Hennig of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; Marie (Paul) Wonders of St. Paul, Minnesota; 5 great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 27th, at 1pm at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, Oak Park, Minnesota (16937 80th St, Oak Park, Minnesota 56357), followed by light refreshments. Private interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Milaca.
