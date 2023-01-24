Age 91 of White Bear Lake
Survived by her sons, Rick, Mike (Michelle), Pat and John (Rose); grandchildren, April (Mark) O’Brien, Samantha (Tom) Morrow, Charlie (Abby), Mike (Kat), Jake (Sam), Randi (Pat) Pogalz, Nikki, Lucy (Adam) Engle, Alex Engle and Ryan Engle; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Prescott and by many other family members and close friends. A special thank you to Good Life Senior Living and also Grace Hospice for their loving care for Rita. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Thursday, January 26th at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation will begin at 10:00am.
