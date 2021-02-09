Rita Anne (Moore) Peloquin was born on November 18, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Joseph and Florence Moore. She was number five of twelve children in her family. Rita attended elementary at St. Mary's Catholic School in White Bear Lake and graduated from White Bear High School in 1951. Rita married Henry (Red) Peloquin on November 28, 1953. They were married for 64 years and raised seven children together.
Rita and Red moved their family from White Bear Lake to Lindstrom, Minnesota in 1969. Rita kept busy as a mother and homemaker for several years and began working out of the home as the children got older. She worked at the Chisago Lakes Hospital as a nursing assistant and then at the front desk as a receptionist/admissions secretary. She enjoyed office work the most. She also enjoyed bible study groups, church choir, golfing, sewing & hand quilting and reading. Upon retirement, Rita and Red enjoyed traveling together. They took many trips and spent their winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Rita took great joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always happiest with a baby in her arms. Her grateful spirit and positive outlook made her a favorite to many. Rita was accepting, fun, supportive of others and well liked. She will be greatly missed!
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry, son John and grandson Perrin Peloquin, brothers Robert, Gerald, Theodore and Charles Moore and sisters Patricia (Doyle) and Marie Moore. She is survived by her brothers Joseph and George Moore, sisters Jeanne (Tupa), Margaret (Chouanard) and Kathi Moore, sons Dave (Mary), Steve and Mark (Donna) Peloquin, daughters Mary Jo and Jeanne Peloquin and Betsy (Steve) Sandgren, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, MN. Interment will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Center City, Minnesota. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at grandstrandfh.com.
