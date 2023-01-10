It is with great sadness to announce Rick’s sudden passing. Rick was such an enormous part of everyone’s life and always made sure that we were all taken care of, including everyone in the town of Willernie where he was the City Engineer.
Rick is survived by his mother, Joyce Povolny and sisters,Debra, Betti (Mark), Dianna (Jim), many nieces, nephews,and a long string of friends that our family could not thank enough for all that they have done to help us get through this loss.
Preceded in death by his father Richard Paulson and brother Dwight Paulson.
Rick will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that he interacted with.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held January 4, 2023 at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE 700 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi, MN. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.
