Dick, Rich, Ritchie, Pods, Papa Pods, Grandpa Pods, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home in Pathfinder Village, Hinckley, Minnesota on Aug. 9, 2023 at the age of 76. Born on May, 6, 1947 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Richard Podewils; sister, Sue Thayer; and Barb’s daughter, Julie. Survived by the love of his life and soul mate, Barb Hamilton; children, Chuck (Aimee), Katie, Ryan (Nicole), and Patrick; Barb’s children, Jody (Kristi), Tomi (Dennis), Patrick (Carrie); grandchildren, Joe, Jordan, Bailee, Riley, Kennedy, Trevor, Logan, and Connor; great grandchildren Saylor, Wilson, and Aiden; numerous, nieces and nephews; Barb’s numerous grandchildren; and sister, Linda Podewils Crawley.
Dick served in Vietnam in the Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart recipient, retired White Bear Lake Police Reserves Officer, Original member of The Good Guys of White Bear Lake, a long time Business Owner in White Bear Lake, A long time Security Officer at Pathfinder Village, A White Bear Lake hockey player, and so many more things. He was very active in the communities in which he lived. Always putting others needs ahead of his own and very modest about his own accomplishments. His favorite past time was undoubtedly fishing with “the guys”, his children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed golfing, being with his good friends, hunting, anything outdoors, sports, helping others, projects, splitting and stacking wood, or just hanging around a campfire.
