Age 83 of Isle died on April 6, 2023 in Aitkin surrounded by family. He was born May 28, 1939 in St. Paul to Allen R. and Eileen L. (Peterson) Hansen. He was owner, alongside his father, Allen, and brother, Tom, of Summit Farms, a memorable staple in the community and history of White Bear Lake. Skip was united in marriage to Linda Frank on January 19, 1979 in Vadnais Heights. He served his community as Captain of the Vadnais Heights Fire Department and was an active and contributing member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo. Skip enjoyed his time fishing, making maple syrup, cooking new recipes on his smoker, and spending time with his family and friends. His legacy will live on and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Skip is survived by his son: Gary (Tami) Hansen of Woodbury, Daughters: Terre (Tom) Lord of Woodbury and Lisa (Shawn) Westerlund of Aitkin; Grandchildren: Paige (Luke) Borden, Sidney and Jake Westerlund, Jenny (Nick) Diederich, Stephanie Ciccone, Jon Lord, Kelly (Eric) Rodencal, Becky (Dan) Swenson; Great Grandchildren: Parker and Piper Diederich, Clark and Adeline Ciccone, Jase Lord and Arlo Swenson; Brother: Thomas (Beth) Hansen of White Bear Lake; Sister: Sandy (Phil) Furlong of San Clemente, CA. and special friend Sharon Whipple. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2021 and parents Allen and Eileen Hansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.