Richard M. Parenteau of White Bear Lake passed away Dec. 7, 2021 at age 87 after long battle with dementia.
Proud life-time resident and business owner in White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by his wife Serena “Sally”. Survived by daughter Jeanne (Joel) Klemp of Eden Prairie, daughter Cheri (Jim) Feil of Nisswa, son Jeff (Jennifer) Parenteau of White Bear Lake; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; 13 nieces and 3 nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at St. Mary Of The Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, visitation Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, WBL. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimers Association.
