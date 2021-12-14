Richard Leland “Dick” Johnson of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Born on March 23, 1936; died on Nov. 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, C. Ray and Vi Johnson; and son, Eric Johnson. Survived by wife, Virginia, of 61 years; son, Stuart (Kay); granddaughter, Alyssa; grandsons, Kelsey (Julie), and Spencer Johnson; great granddaughter, Quinn. Dick was born in Morris, Minnesota but grew up in Brookings, South Dakota. He graduated from South Dakota State University with an engineering degree and moved to White Bear Lake in 1958. He enlisted in the Army in 1960 and worked for the Defense Division of Sperry Corporation for 40 years. Celebration of life was at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Andrew’s Church Music Department. A video recording of the service can be viewed at: https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=ea98a04e-f2ba-46f5-a03c-8fa1b2c7e003
Latest News
- Meet your neighbors at the library
- Santa spreads holiday cheer
- Lino Lakes council turns down car wash and oil change concept
- Police Reports
- Lexington residents question tax increase
- City of Lino Lakes will offer more flexibility for employees
- Department of Corrections offers hiring bonuses
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, December 14, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Court documents clarify facts leading to removal of burial mounds
- Advisory boards, council share feedback on developer proposal for ‘key’ corner
- Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation honors community partners
- Gymnastics: Bears win dual and invitational to begin season
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Man sheds 118 pounds through lifestyle changes and support
- Raingarden chat with Keith Hisdahl
- Lino Lakes council turns down car wash and oil change concept
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- A-Boat lights up Mahtomedi
Images
Videos
Commented
Online Poll
What is your favorite holiday program or movie?
Ranging from classics you remember from childhood to more recent productions, everyone seems to have a favorite show that helps get them into the holiday spirit.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 15
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.