Richard Leland “Dick” Johnson of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Born on March 23, 1936; died on Nov. 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, C. Ray and Vi Johnson; and son, Eric Johnson. Survived by wife, Virginia, of 61 years; son, Stuart (Kay); granddaughter, Alyssa; grandsons, Kelsey (Julie), and Spencer Johnson; great granddaughter, Quinn. Dick was born in Morris, Minnesota but grew up in Brookings, South Dakota. He graduated from South Dakota State University with an engineering degree and moved to White Bear Lake in 1958. He enlisted in the Army in 1960 and worked for the Defense Division of Sperry Corporation for 40 years. Celebration of life was at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Andrew’s Church Music Department. A video recording of the service can be viewed at:  https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=ea98a04e-f2ba-46f5-a03c-8fa1b2c7e003

