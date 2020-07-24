91 of Birchwood Village, White Bear Lake.
Born March 11, 1929; died peacefully July 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Signe and Al, wife of 63 years, Gloria, and infant daughter, Julie. A beloved dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, he is survived by sons Larry (Pam), Brian, and Greg (Cheryl); grandchildren Erica, Grant, Michelle, Lucas, Tanya, Christina, Rose, Jessica, Katie, Kelly and Eric; and 13 great grandchildren. Richard was a graduate of Johnson High School and the University of Minnesota. He was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army then went to work with the U.S. Forest Service in California. Richard was proud to work with the first heart transplant surgeon, Dr. Christian Barnard, to develop an artificial heart valve. He retired from 3M after 43 years in manufacturing and engineering with 19 patents. He and Gloria were longtime members of Parkview United Church of Christ in White Bear Lake. The family would like to thank the Allina Hospice staff at J.A. Wedum for their compassionate care. Memorials preferred to Parkview United Church of Christ or Allina Health Hospice Foundation.
Private memorial service and burial at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.
