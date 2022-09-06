Richard “Rocky” Kaupp
Passed peacefully at home on August 29, 2022, age 65. Celebration of Life Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear (one mile west of 35E). Gathering 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. Reception follows.
