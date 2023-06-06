2/13/1943 ~ 1/24/2023
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 10:00 am.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
2/13/1943 ~ 1/24/2023
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 10:00 am.
Arrangements with Muellermemorial.com ~ 651-429-4944
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.