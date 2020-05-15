Richard John LaClair, age 66, died peacefully Died peacefully at home after a long struggle with Frontal Lob Dementia and Parkinson which robbed him of all the joys in his life. No hugs, lots of tears, no funeral, but lots of love. Missed by wife of 45 years, Pam, and daughter, Melissa. 37-year employee of 3M. Proud recipient of 3M’s Pyramid of Excellence. Avid golfer and enjoyed all sports. Special thanks to Fairview Hospice. In these troubled times, please say a prayer and keep your own family safe and strong. A celebration of his life at a later date.
