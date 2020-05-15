Richard John LaClair, age 66, died peacefully Died peacefully at home after a long struggle with Frontal Lob Dementia and Parkinson which robbed him of all the joys in his life. No hugs, lots of tears, no funeral, but lots of love. Missed by wife of 45 years, Pam, and daughter, Melissa. 37-year employee of 3M. Proud recipient of 3M’s Pyramid of Excellence. Avid golfer and enjoyed all sports. Special thanks to Fairview Hospice. In these troubled times, please say a prayer and keep your own family safe and strong. A celebration of his life at a later date. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.