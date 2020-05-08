Richard J. (Dick) Claeson

Formerly of White Bear Lake, at the age of 93 Dick entered into Heaven, April 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Jo. Survived by children; Rick (Mary Anne) Claeson, Jr., Suzanne (Jonathan) Hartzell, Ron Claeson; grandchildren Christa, Jessica, Jake, Sam, James; 8 great-children; sister Marlene Haley; brothers Bob and Jack (Linda); many relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 a private ceremony was held on April 24 with a celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Due to COVID-19 a private ceremony was held on April 24 with a celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.