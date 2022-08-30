Richard Brey, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 27, 1937 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Raymond and Esther Brey. He was married to Virginia Brown on August 5, 1961.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, daughters, Kathleen Brey, Sarah (Steve) Rensenbrink, Christine (Doug) Moerke; son, Steven Brey; 5 grandchildren; brothers Raymond and Thomas (Judy) Brey, and sister Joyce (Tom) Glaser.
He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Ann, his parents, brother and sister.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. With visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
