Age 80, of Stillwater and White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Aug. 11, 2023. Dick was a talented bricklayer, horse breeder and race car enthusiast. He was preceded in death by parents Carleton and Lily Smith, and 5 siblings. Dick is survived by his children, Michelle (Gus) Wagner and Shannon (Shawn) Wacker; grandchildren Jack (Kario), Sam, Paige, Charlie and Mara; siblings Roger Smith, Gloria (Dave) Savino, Durelle Frogner, Dave (Judy) Smith and Vicki Kleis. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Following Mass, Dick will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
