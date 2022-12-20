Richard “Dick” Hall, age 87 of White Bear Lake passed away on December 14, 2022 at Saint Therese at St. Odilia Hospice in Shoreview, MN. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and long-time resident of White Bear Lake, MN. He was born to Frank and Sara (Gleason) Hall on September 28, 1935, in Conde, SD and was the 5th of 12 children. His family moved to Centerville, MN when he was 3 years old and eventually settled in White Bear Lake. He was a 1953 graduate of White Bear Lake High School where he was a 4 year letterman in hockey and team captain. He also played baseball and was the proud catcher for his friend and future brother-in-law Don Johnson. After high school he served in the National Guard. On April 27, 1957 Dick married the love of his life and “the prettiest girl in the school”, Judith “Judy” Johnson. They made their home in White Bear Lake where they raised their family.
Dick had an easy-going demeanor and was a generous soul. He was a great story teller with a wry sense of humor. He appreciated the simple things in life and loved to spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed his Saturday trips to the “post office” to see his friends. He will be dearly missed by many.
