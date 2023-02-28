Born 4-16-36, Passed away 2-17-23 of natural causes. Loving Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle.
Preceded in death by parents: Clifford and Mary Ann, Wife Karen, Son Joey, Sisters: Joan, Carol, Dianne. Joan passed 1-30-23. Survived by Son Gary (Maria), Daughters Julianne, and Janelle. Siblings: Jerry (Mary), Tom (Judy) Connie (Gary), Mary (Richard), and many friends; 9 nieces and nephews, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Celebration of life April 4, 2023, Visitation 4-6pm, Service 6-6:30pm, Buffet 6:30-7:00pm at White Bear Floral, 3550 Hoffman Rd W., White Bear Lake, where Richard was employed for 65 years.
A very SPECIAL thank you to John and Darlene Birkelund, owners of White Bear Floral, for Richard’s funeral service, and all of their support during this difficult time. Private family interment at Lakeview Cemetery, White Bear Lake, at a later date.
