Richard “Dick” Dale Edwards, 85 of White Bear Lake.
Born August 19, 1936, Kansas City, Missouri. Passed away on October 19, 2021 at Ramsey County Care Center. Adopted by his parents Ralph and Naomi (nee Yeakley) Edwards as an infant. He lived in Hays, Kansas, until 1974. Relocated to White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He worked as a class A Boiler Engineer most of his life.
Preceded in death by his parents; 2 infant brothers; and his sister Betty; second wife Glenna (nee Callester) Edwards.
Survived by Special Friend Angel Stafsholt; children Rick Edwards; Chris Edwards; Melinda (Chuck) Fagnan; and Patricia (John) Madore; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also first wife and mother of his children, Barbara Edwards.
A gathering to celebrate his life to be held on Thursday, November 4, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake.
