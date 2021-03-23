Age 94
Of White Bear Lake
Went home to the Lord March 19, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife Jane, brothers Paul and twin brother Fr. George. Survived by his loving children Peter, Bonnie (Dan) Miller, Paul (Janeen), Julie Mathisen, and Steve (Rayne); grandchildren, Anjie Armstrong, Sean Grant, Ryan Shobe, Joe & Bob Miller, Lisa (Miller) Stevens, Josh Martell, Erik & Tommy Coyan, Chelsea (Mathisen) Paulsen, Nic & Kristen Mathisen & Kaleb Alfveby and 11 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Pius X Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Also, the Mass will be livestreamed at churchofstpiusx.org/spxlive. Visitation Friday, March 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 E. Cty Rd E., White Bear Lake. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Food for the Poor.
Honsa Family Funeral, honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.