Richard Anthony Moga, age 85 of Shoreview died May 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nic and Christine Moga; siblings, Mary, Daniel and Michael. He is survived by his wife, Nerie; children, Jennifer (Paul) Kehler, Chelsea, Sherman and Tony (Jeysa); grandchildren, Jackson, Thomas, Matthew, Lily and Ellie; brother David (Daisy).
Dick grew up on Turtle Lake in Shoreview and loved the outdoors. Educated as an engineer, he took that skill set into his own business, Moga Tree Service. Dick was a kind and gentle man who gave of his time and treasure to help others.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 1 at St Mary of the Lake, White Bear Lake. To view service, see www.stmarys-wbl.org. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lino Lakes. Memorials are preferred to Second Harvest Heartland.
