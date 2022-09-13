Rex Clair Ingram was born August 21, 1936 and died on August 28, 2022. The funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake, MN on September 17, 2022 with visitation at 10:00 and the service at 11:00.
Rex graduated from Tahlequah H.S., OK, and then continued his education with degrees in Agriculture from U of MN and a Ph.D. in media from Iowa State University. His teaching career included Nicollet, MN and Winona State University. His life’s interests were in reforestation including planting 60,000 evergreen seedlings, care-taking both his family farm and various rental properties throughout the Midwest. He was an active participant in the Benson Ethanol plant. Rex’s favorite dessert was pie, and he often said, “eat dessert first.”
