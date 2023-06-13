James Llewellyn Mengel III (94) passed away on June 1, 2023. In his last days, he was surrounded by his family, friends and staff of Cerenity Residence White Bear Lake and Healthpartners Hospice. 

Jim was born January 17, 1929, and grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, graduating from Albright College 1950. He joined the National Guard and then the Air Force during the Korean conflict. When honorably discharged, he went to the mission field in the Gold Coast of West Africa (now Ghana) before returning to school at Rochester Institute of Technology (New York) for a degree in printing. After working in publishing in St. Louis for a brief time, he returned to Pennsylvania to attend Lancaster Theological Seminary. 

