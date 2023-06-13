James Llewellyn Mengel III (94) passed away on June 1, 2023. In his last days, he was surrounded by his family, friends and staff of Cerenity Residence White Bear Lake and Healthpartners Hospice.
Jim was born January 17, 1929, and grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, graduating from Albright College 1950. He joined the National Guard and then the Air Force during the Korean conflict. When honorably discharged, he went to the mission field in the Gold Coast of West Africa (now Ghana) before returning to school at Rochester Institute of Technology (New York) for a degree in printing. After working in publishing in St. Louis for a brief time, he returned to Pennsylvania to attend Lancaster Theological Seminary.
He met his wife, Norma (Swingle), while a student pastor at Hough United Church of Christ in Cleveland, Ohio. After ordination, he served briefly as pastor in Clarington, Ohio before going back to the mission field to work with orphans of the Korean War and serve as a civilian chaplain. He and Norma and their infant son, Philip, lived in Taegu, South Korea, and it was there that their daughter, Mary, was born. Jim struggled with narcolepsy his whole life, making employment a challenge. He and Norma lived and worked many places before retiring in Minnesota to be near their daughter and grandsons.
Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, his parents and older brother. He is survived by his children, Philip and Mary (John Morey Northwood), his grandsons Ben, Jonah, and Isaac Northwood of White Bear Lake, his older sister, Margaret Hinkel of Reading, Pennsylvania, a niece, nephews and cousins.
You may have seen Jim a few years ago delivering the White Bear Press in downtown White Bear Lake in his flip flops or later with his grandsons who took over his routes. Or you may have seen him standing on the corner of 61 and 4th advocating for an end to militarism and war as a member of Veterans for Peace. He liked to tell about meeting Martin Luther King, Jr. and how the simple messages of Mr. Rogers changed his life. He believed in a world without war and invited others to follow their heart toward peace. He was curious about others’ faith journeys and found his spiritual home in the Catholic church later in life.
Jim loved to sing and whistle, loved being together as a family, loved attending his grandsons’ events, and loved sharing peace with everyone he met. In his last years, Jim enjoyed sharing his stories and singing with Kate’s Musical Memories and the Cerenity Choir.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Jim with a donation to any of the institutions listed on Jim’s online obituary at: presspubs.com/obituaries.
For more about Jim’s life, his faith and work for peace, watch “Lovebirds Delivering Good News for Peace” at https://youtu.be/qC2JM3xfK7U and “Hit and Stay” A feature-length documentary about priests and nuns who protested the Vietnam War by breaking into draft boards, destroying draft records, and then waited to be arrested. Their actions inspired a movement, which shaped the anti-war movement and helped bring an end to the draft.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at St. Mary of the Lake, White Bear Lake, Friday, June 16, 11 a.m., with visitation an hour before and a luncheon to follow at the church.
