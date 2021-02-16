Jesus welcomed Renee to heaven January 16. Raised in International Falls she attended business school for two years in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by husband Melvin, parents Erik and Alice, sister Mercedes, nephew James, great grandson Elijah. Survived by daughters Pat, Diane (Paul), Carol, grandkids Ann (David), David (Stephanie), great grandkids Timothy, Matthew, Joshua, Bram, Ira, Catherine, nephews Michael and Carl, dear friends Mengistu, Dahab, Amal, Abel, many cousins and friends.Thank you to the pastors, members of Community of Grace for support and visits over the years and to BSFers! Thanks to Doris, Angela, Agnes, Mardia, BJ, Tracy and many others at Ramsey County Care Center for their loving care the last three years and before that for rehab stints. They enjoyed Renee's bright smile, usually appropriate quick wit and her renditions of 'O Canada'! Nay Nay enjoyed hosting and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved sending cards with confetti inside. At 92, Renee graduated from hospice and we were blessed with two more years of visiting, sharing, singing and balloon volleyball. "I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" is from Grandma Nay Nay's favorite Psalm 23. We deeply grieve, but not without hope!

