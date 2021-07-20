Reid Smith, age 67, of Dellwood, passed away Sunday morning, July 11. Reid was preceded in death by his father, James Smith. Reid taught piano for 30 years at both Minnehaha and Mounds Park Academies while also maintaining a private piano studio. Reid touched the lives of hundreds of students and was a master at understanding what each student needed and how they could achieve success far beyond what they themselves dreamed possible. He was deeply honored when Thursday Musical named him their 2019 Teacher of the Year. Reid served on juries of, and also took his students to International Music Festivals in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Azerbaijan, and Russia.
Reid Smith was born in Hamlet, North Carolina and started piano lessons at the age of 3. He attended Boston University, The Juilliard School, the Hochschule für Music in Vienna and completed his doctoral degree at the University of Minnesota. Solo and concerto performances took Reid across the United States under Colombia Artists management. He was the piano soloist for the Cleveland Orchestra’s Blossom Festival School, and appeared in New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and other major cities with the Si-Yo Music Society.
Reid was an avid gardener and was thrilled when his garden was featured in the Star Tribune. He also maintained over 25 bird houses of all sizes and was immensely proud when the National Wildlife Federation awarded his property an Advanced Certification as a Bird-Friendly Habitat. Reid wrote poetry and was an outstanding chef. He loved hosting dinner parties and home concerts.
Reid was hospitalized in mid-June and after 30 years of partnership, Reid and LaWayne Leno, were married at St John’s hospital on June 25, Reid’s birthday. Reid returned home under hospice care and was surrounded by the love and warmth of numerous friends, family, and students.
Reid is survived by his husband LaWayne, his mother Peggy and stepfather James Reske of Waverly Gardens, North Oaks, and his sister and nephew, Anne and Sergio Rangel, of Atlanta Georgia.
The public is invited to a Celebration of Reid’s Life on Monday, July 26 at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood. A social hour begins at 5:00 PM, followed by a memorial program and buffet dinner. The Vineyard has requested no flowers, and memorials can be given in Reid’s name to a wildlife organization of your choice.
