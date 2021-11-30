Raymond Carl Lundell (Bud) of White Bear Lake.  Passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021 at the age of 85.  Bud will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, children Bruce (Barbie), Heidi (Daniel) Loots, Tracy (Mike) Lach; Grandchildren Erik (Christine) Lundell, Danny (Courtney) Lundell, Lisa & Brian Loots, Megan and Molly Lach; great grandchildren Sophie, Henry, and Kennedy; Brother William Lundell.  Bud enjoyed being a resident of White Bear Lake for over 60 years.  Memorial Service 11:00am, Monday December 12th with visitation one hour prior to service at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi, MN. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.

