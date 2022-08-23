Priscilla passed away on May 19th, 2022 at the age of 94 while living at The Pillars of White Bear Lake MN.  Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake on Thursday, September 1st at 11:00 am. Note Change of Date. 

She was a loved member of the Pillars community for the past 3 years.  Priscilla was born in Duluth MN to Thomas and Blodwen Michell.  Priscilla graduated from Central High School, class of 1946. Following graduation, she attended UMD graduating with a degree in Kindergarten Primary and minor in Physical Education.

