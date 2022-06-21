Priscilla passed away on May 19th, 2022 at the age of 94 while living at The Pillars of White Bear Lake, MN. She was a loved member of that community for the past 3 years. Priscilla was born in Duluth, MN to Thomas and Blodwen Michell. Priscilla graduated from Central High School, class of 1946. Following graduation, she attended UMD graduating with a degree in Kindergarten Primary and minor in Physical Education. Priscilla married Peter D. Runquist in August 1950. Priscilla was a lifelong volunteer. She was an active member of the Junior Leagues of Duluth and St. Paul for many years where she worked with children, adults, and the next to new shop. As a member of Glen Avon Presbyterian Church in Duluth and the last 24 years at First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake, Priscilla served as an Elder, Deacon, Kitchen and Funeral Committee member, vacation bible school helper and wherever needed. Additionally, Priscilla was a PEO sister, Questers member, volunteer at the Neighbors Helping Neighbors thrift store, frequent bridge player and generous hostess. She was a blessing and supporter to so many. Priscilla will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandma and friend. She was a very creative, generous person sharing her time and talents with many. Mom loved any opportunity to be with people where she could talk about Duluth, antiques, her travels, birds, old friends, and family. We all are blessed to have shared years of memories and moments with Priscilla/Mom/Nana. Priscilla is survived by daughters Michelle Purdy (George), Mahtomedi, Betsy Harmon (Allen) Duluth, son Rick Runquist (Sheila), Woodbury, grandchildren: Mark, Andy, Sarah, Katie, Jenny, Peter, Melissa & Lauren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake on Friday, September 2 at 11a.m.
