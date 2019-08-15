Roger B. Price
Age 86 of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Roger served in the U.S. Army. He was a teacher with the White Bear Lake School District for 26 years. Roger will be best remembered for his unforgettable handshake and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by sisters, Corrine (Price) Cassidy and Susan (Price) Webster. Survived by wife of 64 years, Esther; daughters, Kathleen (Duane) Markie, Laurel (David) Walden & Nancy (Mark) Hammersness; grandchildren, Matthew, Derek, Jeffrey, Lauren, Brandon, & Ryan; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, David Price; sisters, Sally Price & Vicky Wincek; and many nieces & nephews.
Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 S. Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
