Polly Keck Knight, age 97, of Indialantic, Florida, passed away at home on March 14, 2021 of natural causes. Born October 12, 1923 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Polly was the third of five daughters born to Albert Frederick Keck and Marjorie Eisler Keck. She grew up in Butler surrounded by the large extended Eisler family, who stepped in to support the Keck sisters after the early deaths of their parents. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Hooks (Vernon, Sr.), Jean Miller (William, Sr.), Kathleen Smeltzer (Robert), and a sister Emily who died in infancy.
Polly was an excellent student at Butler High School and entered Grove City College at the age of 16, earning a degree in chemistry. After graduating from college, she met her future husband, Mellen Aubrey Knight, a chemist, while working as his lab assistant. They married in 1945 and moved to White Bear Lake, Minnesota shortly thereafter, where they raised their two sons. In 1965 Polly entered the University of Minnesota to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. For 12 years she was a dedicated and beloved elementary schoolteacher in White Bear Lake, first at the Vadnais School and later at the Lincoln School. She and Mell happily retired to Florida in 1979. A few years after Mell’s death in 1983, Polly met Thomas Geary, who was her beloved companion for 17 years until his death.
Polly was passionate about the arts. She had an intense appreciation for design and enjoyed creating beauty both inside and outside the home. Having learned to play the piano from her mother, a conservatory graduate, she adored classical music and opera and was an active supporter of many musical organizations throughout her life, most recently the Melbourne Chamber Music Society in Brevard County.
Polly is survived by her sons, Frederick Keck Knight (Ann) of Wayland, Massachussetts and Thomas Edward Knight (Susan) of Hopkinton, Massachussetts, by five beloved granddaughters, Celia Knight (Jason Shelkowitz), Emily Knight (David Faulkner), Victoria Knight (Troy Brown), Melanie Carlsen (Eric), and Catherine Johnson (Craig), four great grandchildren, Shelly Knight, Olive Knight, Miles Carlsen, and Benvolio Knight, cousin Ruth Eisler Clark, nephews Vernon Hooks, Jr. (Sal Sotille) and William Miller, Jr. (Gail) and niece Marjorie Granat (Ken). Polly’s greatest pride and joy in life were her children and grandchildren. They will miss her energy, kindness, support, generosity, strong opinions, and unconditional love.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Margaret and Trisha for the dedicated and loving care they gave to Polly over the last four years, particularly during the past year’s heartbreaking family separation caused by the COVID pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas C. Geary Presidential Scholarship Fund at University of South Dakota Foundation, Wagner Alumni Center, 1110 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Seawinds, Melbourne, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.