Louis Francis Poirier, "Terry", 75, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory, N.C., from complications of pneumonia.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Allison, two sons, Louis J. (Angela) of Mooresville, N.C. and John H. (Kristen) of Lubbock, Texas, one granddaughter, Sophie of Mooresville, N.C., one brother, Richard, of White Bear Lake, and one sister, Nan Mooney of Fort Collins, Colo., and our furry friends, Frank, Dorothy, Lily, and Fury. Terry was born May 21, 1944 to Louis Poirier and Bette Podvin Poirier in Saint Paul. He graduated from Hill High School in Saint Paul and the University of Minnesota. He received his Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout. Terry spent 22 years in the Army serving a tour in Vietnam. We were fortunate enough to be stationed in Alaska, Hawaii, and our favorite, The Netherlands, plus everywhere else in between. After retiring from the Army in 1989, Terry became the Assistant Director of Distance Education at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas. In 1995, he assumed the position of Director of Continuing Education for the University of Minnesota - Duluth. In 2004, Terry retired and we moved to Hickory, N.C., to be closer to our one granddaughter. Terry lived a good and full life as a loving husband and father.
Per his request, there will be no service and burial will take place at a later date. Memorials in Terry's name may be directed to the Red Cloud Indian School (100 Mission Dr. Pine Ridge, SD 57770, www.redcloudschool.org) or Humane Society of Catawba ( 3224 20th Ave NE Hickory, NC 28602, www.catawbahumane.org).
