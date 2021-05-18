Age 84 of White Bear Twsp, Passed away May 12, 2021. Survived by children, Tammy (Tina Marie) Taylor, Tom (Jackie Painter) Loftus, Dan (Susan) Loftus, Jill (Alan) Laughlin and Dave (Kay) Olson; grandchildren, Ryan Soderquist, Nicole (Pat) Neal, Ryan Zurek, Zach and Drew Laughlin, Lindsey and Chris Long; great grandchildren, Ivy and Declan Neal, Crosby and Tucker Kukowski and Ryker Waage. Also survived by sister, Carolyn (Jerome) Eithier and nephews Craig and Doug Eithier. Preceded in death by grandson, Owen Loftus, who was waiting to be reunited with his G-MA P with a huge smile and arms wide open. Phyllis worked at Honeywell and later Macy’s where she loved helping countless customers find their sense of style. Phyllis was known for her great style and was always impeccably dressed for any occasion. She loved dancing and sporty cars and most of all shopping. The phrase “shop till you drop” was invented for Phyllis. Phyllis especially loved finding treasures at garage sales and a family favorite was opening garage sale gifts at Christmas. Phyllis was devoted to her family and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Phyllis will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and generosity. God has you in heaven, but we have you in our hearts. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon Friday, May 21st (visitation 11-12) at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St., N., Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden. Funeral will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg Memorials preferred to St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell
651-482-7606
