Phillip Harden Smith, Age 85, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, died peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Paul and Anna Catherine Smith, and his sister Judith Smith. Survived by angel partner Helen Smoyer; sons Louis (Nadia Najarro) Smith; P. Brett Smith (Jody McCormick); and daughter Lisa Smith (Kraig Bruer); grandchildren Parker, Rheo, Keegan and Shea Bruer and Eva Najarro Rys (Andrew Najarro Rys) and Daniel Najarro Smith. Born and raised in Hartford City, Indiana, Phil skipped the 5th grade, played the clarinet in the high school band, and earned a scholarship to Purdue University, where he earned his B.S. in Engineering in 3 years, and then graduated from Indiana University Law School at the age of 23.
Phil married Anne Fulton of Hartford City and together they brought Louis to Minneapolis where Brett and Lisa were born. Phil joined the Merchant & Gould patent and trademark law firm as its third attorney in 1959, which later became Merchant, Gould, Smith and Edell. He decided to concentrate on trademark law and grew the firm’s highly successful practice in this area. Highlights of his work included the registration of Softsoap and the round Honeywell thermostat as trademarks, and protection of the Munsingwear penguin. Phil combined many interests and relationships when he wrote the patent registration for the Honeycrisp apple. He authored a leading text, Intent to Use Trademark Practice, in 1992 and was a leader in the U.S. Trademark Association.
An avid gardener since childhood, Phil was a founder and the first President of the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and an active leader in the Men’s Garden Club of Minneapolis and the Royal Delphinium Society of England. His love of fishing took him to building a family lake place on Clearwater Lake near Annandale, Minnesota and a mountain home in Big Sky, Montana. Phil was also a talented woodworker, sculptor and painter. His work with his hands also included masonry, carpentry, plumbing and electrical wiring. He loved international travel and gardening with his second wife Wanda (Kennobie), including trips to New Zealand, the Caribbean and Europe. Late in his life his angel partner Helen Smoyer appeared, and she brought out the very best in him in the midst of his struggles with addiction and Alzheimer’s disease.
While he frequented international meetings of intellectual property attorneys and rubbed elbows with high society in Britain, Phil was most at home in diners with construction workers for early morning breakfast conversation about carpentry and masonry.
Memorial service on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska Minnesota (masks required). Memorials preferred to the Arboretum or to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, PO Box 64348, St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0348. Arrangements by Crescent Tide 651-315-8214.
