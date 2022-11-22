Philip Roger Leonard of White Bear Lake, Died Nov. 5, 2022 after battling lung cancer for 3 years. He is survived by grandson Philip, sister Sharon Giese, and brother Wayne Leonard.
He was preceded in death by parents Merrill and Vila Leonard, son Jason, and sister Debbie.
