Allan Lee Peterson
Age 84
Of White Bear Lake
Died peacefully October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 14, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota. Graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1953, and UMD in 1961 with a degree in Education. He spent three years in the Marine Corps. He loved hockey; coaching the sport for 30 years in White Bear Lake. He also taught social studies at Central for three decades, retiring in the '90s.
Survived by Wife of 60 years, Robin Peterson; four Children, Mike Peterson, Jodi (Bill) Defiel, Jill Peterson, and Andy Peterson (Tera). Eight grandchildren Abbie, Will, Gordon, Orion, Michael, Alyx, Finley, Callie and a great-grandchild Felix. Preceded in death by Parents Ray and Doris Peterson, Brother Ray Peterson and granddaughter Gretel Burggraff.
Visitation from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake. Service at 5:30 p.m. Memorials to Duluth Heritage Sports Center (DHSC) Foundation – Ray Peterson Fund, 120 S 30th St., Duluth, MN 55806.
