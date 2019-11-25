Barbara A. Peterson
Age 79 of Chisago City, formerly White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Beverly Carroll; daughter-in-law, Melissa Peterson. Survived by sons, Keith and Bruce (Cherie) Peterson; granddaughters, Ashley, Amber, Alisha and Amy; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Isabella; siblings, Norma, Debra and Donald; other extended family.
Celebration of her Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake. Family will greet friends from 11 a.m., until time of service. Private interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to alz.org.
