MOUNT HOREB, WI - Pearl V. Vierima died on February 15 in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. She was born on January 8, 1923, in Gary, Minnesota, to the Rev. and Mrs. Joseph S. Halvorson (Nettie Johnson) as the youngest of 10 children. She was married to William Jan Vierima, who died in 1985. Pearl is survived by daughter Teri Vierima (David Hoffman) of Mount Horeb, and son Scott W. Vierima (Carol) and grandson Christopher C. Vierima (partner Melissa LeDoux) of Florida. She is also survived by a sister, Ida Nordvall, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Pearl lived in White Bear Lake until 1993. She was a secretary for the White Bear Lake School District and retired as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools. She and her family were long-time members of St. Stephens Lutheran Church. At her request no funeral services will be held. Online condolences may be left at gundersonfh.com.

