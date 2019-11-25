Mark A. Paulson
Age 75
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Jonathan C. Paulson. Survived by his wife, Lynn; daughters, Jennifer Monzon (Carlos) and Heather Fisher (Andrew); granddaughters, Evelyn and Isabella Monzon; sister, Sara Knapp; nephews, Nicholas and Derek Knapp; and family and friends around the world. Beloved husband, father, teacher, mentor, and friend. Mark built and nurtured the Hill-Murray theatre community over his 30-year tenure as Director of the Fine Arts Department. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
