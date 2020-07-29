Paul J. Springer of White Bear Lake passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2020 in White Bear Lake, at the age of 51.
Paul was born in Hackensack, New Jersey to Keith and Nancy Springer on January 26, 1969. He went to school in Toledo, Ohio and Dawson, Minnesota. He graduated from high school in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He married Jennifer Martinez on July 24, 1994.
Paul worked for 30 years as a machine maintenance specialist at the Water Gremlin Company in White Bear Lake. He enjoyed playing golf and watching sports on TV. He loved his children and cared for them. He also enjoyed family events.
Paul is survived by a daughter, Kimberly, age 20 and a son, Matt, age 18, as well as the mother of his children, Jennifer Springer. Paul had two sisters, Rebecca Springer of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Mary Springer of St. Paul, Minnesota. Paul is also survived by his parents, Keith and Nancy Springer, of Cambridge, Minnesota.
A short graveside service will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020, with Pastor Keith Kolzow presiding. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com Carlson Lillemoen Funeral Home of Cambridge, Minnesota, provided direction, services and care.
