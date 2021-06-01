Paul J. King (87) of White Bear Lake died on May 11, 2021. Paul was a teacher and coach in the White Bear Lake school system for over 30 years. Paul is preceded in death by his sons, Kent, Shane and Kraig. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy; sister, Mary Kotthoff; sons, Todd (Colleen) and Chad; grandchildren, David, Kasey, Zack and Josie; loving in-laws, Brian (Linda) Willette, Karen Murphy, Nan Willette, Steve Willette and Chris Willette; special nieces, nephews and a host of long-time, loving friends.
Paul graduated from Northfield high school and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He attended Mankato State on a full scholarship. He was inducted into the MSU “Hall of Fame” as one of the top trackmen in MSU history; 4-year letter winner and NCAA qualifier in the 440-yard dash (holding a long time record), placed second nationally and fourth in nation (1955/56), four-time conference champ and was team captain in 1956. Paul was named in the Who’s Who in American Colleges for being an excellent student-athlete. He was also MSU’s first sports information director in 1956-57. Paul went on to earn his Master’s Degree. Paul also served time in the Army as a medic.
Paul was a very fun-loving, people person who was an avid story and joke teller.
A public visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on June 3rd at Mueller Memorial (4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake). Due to Covid guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on June 4th at St. Mary of the Lake Church (4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake).
Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake
