Steffel, Paul H., age 51 of Forest Lake (born in St. Paul) on February 23rd surrounded by his family. Paul died peacefully after a valiant battle with Renal Cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Tony and Catherine, and infant sister Barbara Ann. Survived by the love of his life, wife Molly and 4 children whom were the pride and joy of his life, Kaitlyn, Lucas, Charlie, Taylor Steffel, and niece Teagan Magler. Siblings Mary Kay Rowan, Diane (John) Sachi , Tony (Karen)Steffel, Judy (Gregg) Wallraff. Mother and father in-law, Trish and Mark Magler, brothers and sisters in-law, Christopher (Katie), Julia, Ben (Lindsay), Michaela (Mike) Rodriguez. Paul is also loved and survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a successful Farmers Ins. Agent who owned and operated an agency in Centerville, MN for 23 years and leaves behind many clients, friends, associates and contacts, whom he befriended over the years. A special thanks goes out to Deborah Buczek, who has been with him as a trusted employee over these many years and stepped in these last years during Paul's battle to make sure the business ran smoothly and to the many people who have been caregivers during his battle, especially Dr. Noel Laudi. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, 6995 Centerville Road, Centerville. Visitation was Sunday at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E., White Bear Lake and prior to the Mass at church.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hockey: Bears start strong, beat Ponies 5-3; will duel Hill-Murray for state trip
- New housing development brings hints of Italy
- Lino Lakes Council set to vote on Nadeau Acres March 9
- Future looks ‘very good’ for Hugo
- Bill banning TCE introduced on Senate side
- Dance party helps keep Bear Boating afloat
- Lions meet for some fun at the malt shop
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Lexington Lofts is coming to town
- Oneka Shores Farm launches supper club, CSA to come
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.