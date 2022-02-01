Patty Kardashian, Age 60, of Pine Springs. Survived by her husband Viguen "Chris" and their son Alexander. Also, by her mother Diane Clark "Memaw"; brothers Mike (Linda) Clark and Tim (Nancy) Clark and her sister Mary Clark. Her nieces and nephews: Ryan, Allison, Patrick & Brendan and aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Stanley Clark "Pepaw". Funeral Mass Saturday; Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake Church. Guests can begin to arrive an hour prior to the Mass for a time of personal reflection and prayer. After the Mass, all guests are invited to join the family for the luncheon and a time of visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation: www.bcrf.org/ For those who are unable to attend Mass, a live stream link will be posted on Mueller Memorial website for guests to join virtually. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake
www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
