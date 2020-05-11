Patrick J. Oven, age 72, White Bear Lake, died suddenly on May 5, 2020. Preceded in death by brothers Gregory and Ronald, and parents George and Lois Oven. Survived by wife Susan, son Reid (Kristin) and grandson Emmett Oven. Also survived by sisters Jeanne (Bob) Elliott, Peggy Ziegler, brothers Dan, and Paul (Marybeth) Oven, and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was born and raised in Eveleth, MN and remained proud of his Iron Range roots. He held an undergraduate degree from the Univ. of North Dakota, and two graduate degrees from the Univ. of Minnesota. His career began as a teacher in White Bear Lake, followed by many years in the business world. He took pride in bringing his company, Eltrax Systems, to a successful IPO, among many other achievements.
He was an active member of the White Bear Lake community, creating and managing the Classic and Vintage boat show for many years. He travelled extensively, both for work and pleasure, and always said White Bear Lake was the best place to live. He enjoyed all his boats: sailboats, pontoon boats and especially his 1952 Chris Craft. He was an outdoors guy, a lifelong hunter and fisherman, and he was a “car guy”. He was endlessly curious and always learning. He was a man you could rely on.
Memorials preferred to White Bear Lake Historical Society, the White Bear Center for the Arts, or donor’s choice. A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
A condolence message can be left for the family at johnsonpeterson.com
