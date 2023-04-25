Age 77, of Forest Lake, Minnesota Formerly of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruth Peck. Survived by her husband Ken Gorr, son Richard Gorr (Katherine) and daughter Kelli Gorr Raney (Joel), grandsons Michael Bucher and Cody, Gallagher and Gardner Gorr. A ‘64 Mahtomedi High School graduate, Pat worked as a cosmetologist, office supply purchaser and server. In retirement she continued her life-long love of bowling, playing the slots and traveling. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation from 9 AM until time of service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to follow. Mueller Memorial, www.muellermemorial.com, 651-429-4944
