Age 79, passed away on May 19, 2023. Pat taught in the White Bear Lake Area School District for 34 years.
Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Les; son Christian; Beloved grandchildren Kylie, Olive, Oscar and Otto, and many cousins. Preceded in death by son Cameron; Parents Marlin & Bernice Marquardt.
