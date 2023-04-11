Patricia “Pat” A. Chapman, age 87, of Forest Lake, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2023.  Pat had many hobbies.  She loved to go camping, peruse flea markets and attend pow wows and sweat lodges.  She also performed psychic readings and was an ordained minister.  She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Nowicki; sister, Virginia Dippel; and daughter, Pam Chapman Plummer.  She is survived by sons, Dean (Kathryn), Dennis (Heather); 9 grandchildren, Eric, Hannah, Maddie, Alexis, Abigail, Audrey, Aiden, Ava, Anson; sister, Dorothy Bibeau; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.  A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held 5-7 PM, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.  Memorials may be made out to the Animal Humane Society. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.