Patricia “Pat” A. Chapman, age 87, of Forest Lake, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2023. Pat had many hobbies. She loved to go camping, peruse flea markets and attend pow wows and sweat lodges. She also performed psychic readings and was an ordained minister. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Nowicki; sister, Virginia Dippel; and daughter, Pam Chapman Plummer. She is survived by sons, Dean (Kathryn), Dennis (Heather); 9 grandchildren, Eric, Hannah, Maddie, Alexis, Abigail, Audrey, Aiden, Ava, Anson; sister, Dorothy Bibeau; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held 5-7 PM, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Memorials may be made out to the Animal Humane Society.
