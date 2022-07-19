Patricia Loretta Esposito-Heim, 78 formerly of Vadnais Heights, died peacefully on June 13, 2022, surrounded by family. She lived as a servant leader and a fearless follower of Jesus. She is preceded in death by her son Andrew, granddaughter Sicily, her parents, and three brothers. She is survived by her brother Joseph Esposito, sister Florence Esposito-O’Connor, “children” Leah and Jonah, and her “grandchildren” Hannah, Noah, and Camillus. Her celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 31st at 2:00 pm at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Vadnais Heights.

