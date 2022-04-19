Patricia Lee Weaver (Nee Hartley), Age 87, Of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her husband Ed’s arms on April 10, 2022.Patricia was born to Roy & Mary Belva Hartley on April 9, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Paul Hartley; sister, Virginia Beaman; and brother, Lloyd. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Edward Weaver; her children, Cynthia (Richard) Vehe, Loree (Richard) Weber, Scott (Nancy) Weaver, and Bryan Weaver; 10 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; special niece, Kathy Beaman; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was always a creative person and loved painting, crafting, gardening, rug hooking, making miniature dolls and doll houses and being a Florist. She owned and operated Tricia’s Trunk Floral in White Bear Lake for 14 years. She will be missed dearly by her husband Ed, her family and the many, many friends, whose lives she touched.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Mueller Memorial- www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
