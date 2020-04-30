Age 93, formerly of White Bear Lake
Died peacefully on April 29. Beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by loving husband, Paul, brothers (Virgil, David, Edward) and parents (Katherine and Edward). Survived by children, Kevin (Kris) and Kathleen (Mark) Drayna; grandchildren Benjamin and Megan Drayna; step-grandchildren Joseph and Jaclyn Hamilton; sister-in-law Donna Flynn; cousin Jessica Austin, many other relatives and friends. Private funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church of White Bear Lake with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. For those wishing to offer memorials, please consider St. Pius X Church or White Pine Advanced Assisted Living of Cottage Grove. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.