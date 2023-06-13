“Ms. Pat” was a force. She was a daughter to a mother with a beautiful soul; a wife who was the definition of unconditional love; a mother that lived by example and loved fiercely; a Nana who gave her whole heart to her grandchildren; a sister that would do anything for her siblings; and a teacher like no other. Most of all, she loved the people in her life as much as they loved her. Thanks for the great run Nana!
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, June 10th at her lake home beginning at noon. The address is 13476 Sunset Trail, Pine City, Minnesota 55063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.