Patricia Gladwin Korfhage passed away on April 12, 2021 after years of declining health due to Alzheimer’s. She is preceded in death by her husband, M.C. “Bud” Korfhage; her parents, Irene and James Gladwin; and her three half-brothers, Joseph Onsberg, Sydney Onsberg, and Chelsey Mosher. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Korfhage, Karen Kadel, and Megan Ricke (Larry); grandchildren, Jerad Kadel, Joseph Kadel (Amanda), Nikolas Kadel (Amber); Kate Ricke (Marcos Ojeda), Margaret Ricke, Isabel Ricke (Nickolas Rajtar); and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Brody Kadel and Irene Ojeda.
Patricia graduated from Faribault High School in 1948 and later graduated from the University of Minnesota. She worked for the State of Minnesota in the Department of Economic Security. In retirement, Pat enjoyed travel and spending time with her family and friends as well as the Church, AAUW and the League of Women Voters. She will be buried at Fort Snelling (with Bud) in a private ceremony.
The family wishes to thank the Pillars of WBL and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and kind care they provided Pat. Mueller Memorial.
